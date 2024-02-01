Weeks after eagerly awaiting the outcome of her Guinness World Record attempt, Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum has disclosed that her team have expedited the approval process.

She revealed that they paid $750 to the Guinness World Record for a priority review.

While the standard waiting period for results is approximately 12 weeks, Afua Asantewaa revealed to JoyNews’ Jackie that opting for a priority review would yield results in just five business days.

“Right after the attempt they requested for our files. We were putting everything together and because of the popularity of the event, they reached out that they are waiting for the videos, so we have submitted everything.”

“But if you want it quick, you pay an amount of money and they review your files within five working days. Officially it’s $650 but when you’re going to pay into the account you have to pay some transaction fees. Totally we did about $750 dollars for the priority.”

Afua Asantewaa in 2023 had taken on the challenge to beat the existing record which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.

Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023 and ended at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023.

At the time she ended her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours and 55 minutes.

Ending her record attempt on an emotional note, Afua Asantewaa sang Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’.

The national anthem was later played to honour her and celebrate her efforts.

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa says the experience has been life changing.

She explained that she’s recognised everywhere including neighbouring country Ivory Coast.

Afua Asantewaa noted that although she is thankful for the experience, she finds herself having to always meet new people who recognise her.