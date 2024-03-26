The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobie says he is uncertain about the timeline for the disbursement of bonuses to Ghana’s medalists from the 2023 African Games.

Prior to the start of the games, the Ministry of Sports announced a winning package for the athletes.

A winner of gold will be rewarded $3,000, $2,000 for silver, and $1,000 for bronze.

However, at a press conference jointly organized by the Local Organizing Committee and the sports ministry, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Monday, gratitude was extended to athletes and the nation for the successful outcome of the games.

During the event, Opoku Bobie emphasized the procedural nature of releasing the bonuses.

“It’s a process. You know Ghana, if you work in the public sector you don’t just stand up and go and pick money. It goes through a process. I am not the approving authority. I cannot give you a time frame” the deputy Sports Minister said.

Mr. Opoku Bobie said he will compiled the list and sent it to the appropriate authority for approval.

“My job is to get the list and put the figures together and forward the same to the appropriate authority and secure approval. When I have the approval then I can be sure and tell you tomorrow or today, but I want to assure you and the general public that bonuses of the athletes will be paid” he added.

Ghana’s performance at the games was historic, with a record-breaking medal haul of 69, surpassing the previous best of 27 in 1973.

