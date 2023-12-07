West Ham United manager, David Moyes says it will be disappointing to lose Mohammed Kudus and other African players to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Hammers could be without Kudus, Said Benrahma and Nayef Aguerd for one month when the tournament kicks off in January next year in Ivory Coast.

With the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament less than a month away, Moyes has expressed his frustration about losing the players.

“We’ve got Mo Kudus, and we’ve also got Saïd Benrahma from Algeria and Nayef Aguerd from Morocco. The disappointing bit, and the thing we’ll need to manage, is losing those players for a month during the African Cup of Nations. But that’s part of it” Moyes said.

Kudus has settled in seamlessly in England and has quickly become a key player for West Ham in the ongoing season.

Last Sunday, the Ghanaian scored his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace.

Ghana has however been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique. The 2023 AFCON will take place next year from January 13 to February 11 in the Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO