Aduana Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has been slapped with a five-match ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misconduct.

A playback of the match footage showed Gyamfi stamping a foot on Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare and pushing down Justice Blay during a Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa on January 1, 2023, in a game that ended goalless.

However, the former Kotoko player was charged with Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019.

According to the ruling, Emmanuel Gyamfi’s defence was not enough as the player pleaded guilty as his action was a retaliation to a bad tackle from the goalkeeper.

He has been fined an amount of GHC 2,000 while he sits out for Aduana Stars’ next five fixtures including a clash against title rivals Hearts of Oak on February 17.

“The Disciplinary Committee finds Emmanuel Gyamfi guilty on charge 1.

“The Committee hereby makes the following decisions considering previous warnings given to the player:

“1. EMMANUEL GYAMFI is given a five (5) match suspension in the Premier League with immediate effect.

“2. EMMANUEL GYAMFI is also fined an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000.00). EMMANUEL GYAMFI is warned that any future misconduct may result in a more severe punishment,” the statement released by the GFA read.

Gyamfi will now miss games against Dreams FC, Nsoatreman FC, Bechem United, and King Faisal.