The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that all unit consumption and expected cost for the upward review of electricity tariff will be systemised in a Reckoner.

The Reckoner, the company says clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed.

“Please note that individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification and consumption category,” the company announced on January 31.

ECG said the reckoner will be displayed at all district and customer service centers nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.

The upward review of the electricity tariff for the first quarter will be implemented beginning Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The company also assured customers and stakeholders of its commitment to ensuring a smooth implementation of the new tariff.

“Meanwhile, ECG has established customer help desks in all our districts and customer service centers to assist, explain and reconcile any challenge. We take this opportunity to advise customers to conserve energy and spend less on electricity,” ECG said.

Read full statement below: