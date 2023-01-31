Popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also known as Gigi Lamayne, has publicly professed love to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.
Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post shared on her Twitter handle.
She expressed that despite how she feels deeply about Burna Boy, he is unaware of her emotions.
“I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”
Reacting, to her statement, Burna Boy liked that particular post.
This made her pleased as she shares a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked.
According to her, this serves as a form of confirmation that he is aware of her feelings for him.
I’m so in love with @burnaboy and he may never know 😭😭😭😭😭 this life thing yooooo !— RAPQUEENISBACKH0E (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 28, 2023
Nangu Shayo !! 😭😭😭😭😫😫😫😫😫❤️❤️❤️❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/9Koy0VawA0— RAPQUEENISBACKH0E (@Gigi_Lamayne) January 28, 2023
