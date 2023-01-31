Popular South African rapper, Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, also known as Gigi Lamayne, has publicly professed love to Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

Gigi declared her love for Burna Boy in a post shared on her Twitter handle.

She expressed that despite how she feels deeply about Burna Boy, he is unaware of her emotions.

“I’m so in love with @burnaboy, and he may never know this life thing, yooooo.”

Reacting, to her statement, Burna Boy liked that particular post.

This made her pleased as she shares a screenshot of the tweet Burna liked.

According to her, this serves as a form of confirmation that he is aware of her feelings for him.