Aduana Stars coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin, has taken a swipe at the referee following his side’s 1-1 draw against Kotoku Royals at Dawu in the final game of the matchday 29 games.

Aduana, who are leading the league log, went into the game looking to restore a five-point lead between them and Bechem United, who had come within two points of the Ogya lads.

Isaac Mintah gave Ogya lads the lead on the 71st minute but Kotoku Royals drew level late into injury time to deny them the win.

“Not the result I’m looking for but I’m highly disappointed in the referee’s performance in the second half,” Paa Kwesi Fabin said in the post-game interview.

“Every tackle was a foul against us. Look at the number of free kicks he gave them in the second half; is that how we want a worthy champion in the league? It’s very bad,” he said.

“We scored one and we were playing well until the referee changed all of a sudden in the second half, giving them free-kicks upon free-kicks around the 18 [yard box] – for what?” he quizzed.

With five games to the end of the season, the top eight teams in the Ghana Premier League are separated by just 10 points, with each of them still with a chance of winning the title.

Aduana will hope to return to winning ways when they host Karela United in the matchday 30 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

