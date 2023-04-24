Interim coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Gazale, has lauded his players following their win over Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors, after a defeat against Chelsea, returned to winning ways on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko stunned the league leaders, Aduana 2-1 to keep their hope of defending their title intact in the matchday 27 games.

Isaac Mintah broke the deadlock for the away side in the 26th minute before Steven Mukwala scored to level Kotoko up in the 38th minute.

However, Ivorian attacker Eric Zeze scored the winner in the 48th minute as the home side secured the all-important three points

“We started the game slowly but came into the game strongly,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“I must commend Frederick Asare for some good saves that he made during the game.

“We conceded an early goal but we came back into the game strongly and credit to the players because they played according to instructions and did exactly what I wanted them to do on the pitch,” he added.

Kotoko now sit 4th on the league log with 42 points and will be hosted by Great Olympics in the matchday 28 games on Thursday at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Thursday.