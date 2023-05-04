The Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, has hinted that they will not undertake multiple projects and leave them uncompleted to cause financial loss to the Assembly.

He said they are going to do what he calls “complete one project agenda”.

This, he said, will eradicate uncompleted and abandoned projects in the Metropolis.

One of the issues Ghana is battling with is the problem of abandoned projects.

Some of these are either completed but government has failed to commission them for use, others are half way uncompleted whereas some too, only ground breaking was done.

This is because, when a particular government starts a project(s) and does no finish before leaving office, his predecessor fails to continue the project(s) let alone to complete them with reason that, their predecessors will take the glory for it.

This has led to the country losing huge amounts of money.

Burning Issues crew, Adom FM’s late political show which is done on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8PM-10PM hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom decided to find out how this can be stopped and save the country money.

But Kumasi Mayor, Mr Pyne, speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, admitted all the political parties are guilty of that and it should not be entertained again in the years ahead.

He stated that before he leaves office as Kumasi Mayor, there will not be any uncompleted project as he will complete every project they initiate.

Mr Pyne said the Assembly has decided to complete a project they start before initiating other ones.

“It is better to have one or two projects completed to the benefit of the people than to have too many projects scattered and not completing them and this is what I have decided to do as Mayor,” he added.