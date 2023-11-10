The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, has said waste is wealth, depending on how it is managed.

Mr Pyne has therefore stressed the need for effective waste management in Ghana.

To achieve this, he noted his administration has rolled out a number of initiatives and has secured technical assistance from foreign development partners.

He was speaking at the 5th edition of the Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series at the Prempeh Hall in Kumasi.

Themed Achieving the SDG Goals on Environment and Sanitation in Ghana; The Way forward, it was a forum to discuss sanitation issues.

The KMA boss noted that, poor sanitation has, over the years, been the biggest bane and an obstacle to growth and development.

But, Sam Pyne said he made it a priority when he assumed office, and they are on course to achieve the goal.

“We now have two mini recycling plants and four composite plants which will cater for wet and dry waste. We have trained 200 people who ensure people deposit waste in the appropriate dustbins placed at vantage points to make recycling easy,” he touted.

