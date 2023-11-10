A man suspected to have cut down the Okomfo Anokye historic tree has denied his involvement in felling the 300-year-old tree.

The tree, planted centuries ago, holds historical significance to the Asante Kingdom and serves medicinal purposes for residents living close to the sacred tree.

The man, who is yet-to-be identified pleaded not guilty to the Atasemanso court in Kumasi after he was picked up by the Police on Wednesday.

He was thus granted GH₵20,000 bail for a surety.

The case has since been adjourned to November 23, 2023.

Known as the Okomfo Anokye Bese, the Feyiase cola tree is believed to have been felled in the middle of the night by unknown perpetrators.

The tree now lies lifeless with its stump seated deeply in the middle of the Kumasi Atonsu – Lake Bosomtwe road.

The Feyiase Akoyem traditional council has since relayed the incident to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, awaiting further actions, including some traditional rites.

For years, this special tree, which produced unique black and white cola nuts was not only walled to prevent intruders but protected by residents of Feyiase Akoyem, a historic Ashanti community in the Bosomtwe District.

The Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police have joined forces in search for persons believed to have fallen the historic cola tree planted by Asante’s revered Chief Priest, Okomfo Anokye.

Planted 300 years ago, the cola tree is believed to have grown after the revered chief priest, Okomfo Anokye, spat on the ground while chewing cola nut as he traveled through the community.

The sacred tree is believed to contain magical powers to cure bareness and heal people of all kinds of ailments and spiritual curses.

The Feyiase community holds some of Asante’s historic events, including their battle with the Denkyiras in the 17th century.

