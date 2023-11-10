Information reaching JoyNews indicates one person has been picked up by the police to assist with investigations pertaining to the felling of Komfo Anokye’s historic cola tree in Feyiase.

On Tuesday morning, residents of Feyiase in the Bosomtwe district of the Ashanti region woke up to the saddest scene of the historic tree being cut down by unknown perpetrators.

The residents are alleging the involvement of a pastor in the unfortunate act, indicating that the man of God induced the perpetrators with money to cut down the tree after he deemed it as “fetish”.

JoyNews understands the Feyiase Akoyem traditional council has relayed the incident to the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu II awaiting further actions including some traditional rites.