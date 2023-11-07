The Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Council and the police have joined forces in search for persons believed to have fell the historic cola tree planted by Asante’s revered chief priest, Okomfo Anokye.

A 300-year-old cola tree, purportedly planted by Komfo Anokye, was cut down by an unknown man in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2024.

The tree, planted centuries ago, holds historical significance to the Asante Kingdom and served medicinal purposes for residents living close to the sacred tree.

The cola tree hold a significant place in local tradition of the Asante people and it is believed to have been planted by the revered chief priest, Komfo Anokye, the man who commanded the Golden Stool from the sky for the Asantehene.

The town of Feyiase, which historically served as a battleground between the Asante Allied Forces and the Denkyira in the 17th century, stands as a testament to a rich history of conflicts and cultural heritage in the region.

The felling of this ancient tree, positioned along the Lake Bosomtwe Road, carries deep symbolic importance, resonating with the area’s historical narratives.

The cola tree stood as a living object, a reminder of ancestral roots, and was highly revered by the locals, details online have said.

Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe has been interacting with the local traditional council who have described the event as “gloomy”.