The Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam, called for stringent enforcement on the prosecution of sanitation offenders in Ghana.

Acknowledging that the Assemblies are on course in enforcing the sanitation bylaws, he noted that, there is still room for improvement.

He noted this would go a long way to serve as a deterrent and also curb indiscipline among Ghanaians.

The former Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament made these remarks at the 5th edition of the Ekosii Sen National Dialogue Series at the Prempeh Hall in Kumasi.

Themed Achieving the SDG Goals on Environment and Sanitation in Ghana; The Way forward, it was a forum to discuss sanitation issues in the Ashanti region.

“We must enforce the prosecution of sanitation offenders to stop indiscipline in the country. We must not hesitate to prosecute anyone arrested without delay, fine or jail if necessary because people must learn to keep a clean environment,” he proposed.

On the use of tricycles to cart garbage, Mr Kankam also called for effective regulation, adding they also contribute to the improper disposal of waste.

“Some of these tricycle riders deliberately dump rubbish on principal roads and abscond but id we are to intensify punishment, they will even collect the rubbish when it mistakenly drops on the road,” he noted.

