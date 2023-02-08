Environmental Health Officers from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) have effected several arrests of sanitation offenders in the Agbogbloshie market.

Over 20 traders were whisked away and had their contaminated wares confiscated after they fell victim to health inspection collaborative exercise organised by the AMA and the police.

The traders had marketed their wares among filth, while others were displaying their goods on unauthorised routes and filthy environment, among other sanitation related offences.

A dramatic incident on the morning of Wednesday, February 8, saw the traders resisting arrest, yet they were overpowered by the irate sanitation officers who came with full force.

The offenders were transported to the AMA office together with their wares.

Speaking on the exercise, Environmental Health Officer, Madam Florence Kuukyi, told Joy News that a similar exercise was organised weeks prior and they were faced with same unhealthy conditions.

According to her, about 40 offenders were arrested in the previous exercise kind courtesy the Joy Clean Ghana campaign.

Madam Kuukyi said the Assembly is poised to promote healthy living and prevent dangers ahead, if that means constant arrest.

She is hopeful by the end of the year, the Assembly will get the results they are looking for, which is a clean Ghana.

Meanwhile, the traders were sensitised on proper hygiene and made to distill their gutters and clean the environment.