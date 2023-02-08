Staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDco) have begun a sit down strike to demand the removal of Osmani Ayuba as Managing Director of NEDCo.

As part of the strike, the staff are embarking on a partial withdrawal of services except emergency and power vending effective today.

A statement, signed by William Asari, representing the Staff Groups Leadership of VRA/NEDCo, said the Staff will report to the office and carry out office assignments, but will not go out to attend to any fault/issue except emergency.

The statement added that emergency will include broken conductors, broken pole, transformer on fire, pole burning, adding that in all emergency cases, staff will just isolate the fault and return to office.

The statement said the following decision to partially redraw their service is an update on the resolution passed by staff in all the five (5) Operational Areas in NEDCo at two emergency meetings calling on Mr. Osmani Aludiba Ayuba, the Managing Director, NEDCo to voluntarily resign or be removed from office by the NEDCo Board of Directors on or before the end of January 2023.

The staff had held the meetings from January 06, 2023 to January 10, 2023 and petitioned the NEDCo Board of Directors on January 11,2023 for action to be taken.

According to the statement, the Board held two meetings with Staff Group leadership on January 12, 2023 in Accra and on February 03, 2023 in Tamale to discuss the content of the petition. It said the Board had promised to engage the appointing authority and revert to Staff Group leadership but up till now their demand to get Mr. Osmani Ayuba has still not been met.