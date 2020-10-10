The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso constituency, Kennedy Kwasi Kankam, has recounted how he and his family were attacked by some armed robbers in his Kumasi residence in 2019.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo, the MP said “my family and I were taken hostage for almost three hours.”

He explained that the experience changed him forever.

“November 3, this year will be exactly one year when I was attacked by armed robbers. The experience was very terrible, it is something that I cannot describe with words. In fact, I don’t wish it on anybody, it is something quite bad,” he said.

The Nhyiaeso legislator believes the attack was a targeted one.

“I think it was a targeted operation because if you look at how I have built the walls and security systems, it is something that, if it wasn’t well planned, it wouldn’t be easy for any robber to break into the house.

“The robbers told me that, ‘you are the target, but because of your children who are very young we can’t do this to you’ and they demanded something and we paid the ransom before my life was spared on that day,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped some MPs following the killing of the Mfantseman MP, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Mr Hayford was reported to have been attacked around 1:am on Friday by six armed highway robbers on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze-Duadzi-Mankessim road.

According to witnesses, the MP and his entourage were on their way back from a campaign trip when the robbers shot at the back of his car. They forced the MP out of his vehicle and shot him twice.

This, the MPs argue, are clear indications that the government must beef up security and protection for them.

Also, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye has summoned the Interior Minister, Abrose Dery to inform MPs on measures being implemented to protect them, particularly, in this election time.

The President, however, following the unfortunate incident, has assured all Parliamentarians of their safety.