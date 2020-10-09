The driver of the murdered Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, has also died while on admission at a hospital.

He was receiving treatment after sustaining gunshot wounds in an armed robbery attack which led to the death of his boss on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.

Sad photos of Mfantseman MP’s car from crime scene

The driver was shot when he tried to use a different route and escape the robbery. According to reports, he lost control and the vehicle fell into a ditch.

Hours on admission at the hospital, the gentleman reportedly gave up the ghost, a TV3 reporter confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the head of the killers of the New Patriotic Party legislator.