The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly is seeking a ‘sister-city’ relationship with some cities in the United States of America to develop socio-economic opportunities in the area.

Facilitated by the Business Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Assembly is in talks with four cities in the US to explore entrepreneurial development opportunities for young people.

A delegation from the four US cities – Louisiana, Barton Rouge, Tennessee and New Orleans – is in Ghana for a familiarisation visit to the Asokore Mampong Assembly to assess possible areas of collaboration.

Municipal Chief Executive, Kennedy Akwasi Kankam, assured of the Assembly’s readiness to partner with the US cities.

He said the Asokore–Mampong Municipality is located in the prime airport enclave of the Ashanti region which hosts a lot of opportunities for investors.

The MCE said the Assembly is ready to assist investors in land acquisition for project execution.

Students from universities in the cities are also partnering with students from KNUST to help facilitate a training program for young business investors and students.

A leader of the delegation, Chauna Banks, is optimistic the sister cities relationship will soon be formalised.

She disclosed that her local council will focus on human resources development, particularly entrepreneurial management for the youth.