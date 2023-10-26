The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, has said he is on course to make the metropolis a clean hub.

According to him, poor sanitation has, over the years, been the biggest bane and an obstacle to growth and development.

However, he made it a priority when he assumed office, and they are currently making headway.

The KMA boss, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said they have secured technical assistance in collaboration with development partners in Spain.

As part of the technical assistance, he said KMA has obtained eight compactor trucks, thousands of containers, pilot recycling and composting plants, as well as the transfer of technical know-how and the management of source-separate waste.

“They come in various sizes, and we have marked about 200 places for piloting. Hopefully, we will commission them on Thursday,” he said.

In addition, Mr Pyne said KMA has two mini recycling plants and four composite plants which will cater for wet and dry waste.

“The waste products will go through recycling, so we have done a lot and achieved a lot. The results have been impressive,” he touted.

