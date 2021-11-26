Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Samuel Pyne, has revealed that he has managed to secure street lights for the metropolis.

Mr Pyne said it’s his hope that all faulty street lights will be fixed and places, where there are no lights, get street lights.

To him, more street lights in some parts of the metropolis will curb rampant robbery attacks in the metropolis, adding that unscrupulous people have taken advantage of the darkness and are committing crimes.

He told the host of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Osei Bonsu that he had to travel to Accra to meet the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh as he had promised to help him with the lights.

“The reason why I am in Accra now is to meet Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh after I have spoken to him about getting street lights in the metropolis. He is also a member of the assembly and so he told me he has made provisions of street lights and so I am here in Accra to ensure that they get to Kumasi.

“We realise that most of the places we hear of these robbery incidents are mostly the dark places and so we will make sure that all these places get street lights and also replace faulty ones,” he said.

Mr Pyne said when the lights get to Kumasi, they will be allocated to Assembly members to take them to their electoral areas with some Electricity Company of Ghana officials to have them fixed “so that we make sure the rest of the places are also catered for.”

Speaking of his relationship with the assembly members, he said he has a good relationship with them but is still trying to put the pieces together and ensure that the right thing is done in the assembly.