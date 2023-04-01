Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne has debunked claims that Members of Parliament in the Ashanti region are not up to the task.

He claims the massive infrastructural projects in the region were through the MPs’ lobbying skills.

His comments were in the wake of protests by some traders against MPs in the region blaming them for the stalled central market project.

The Traders who were relocated from central market to pave way for the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project, believe, the lukewarm attitude of MPs in the region has stalled the project.

The traders said the MPs have not been effective on the progress of the market in parliament, claims the City Mayor has disagreed with.

“Through the lobbying skills of the MPs, the region has witnessed massive infrastructural development, roads, markets, Airport and others including the health sector, these projects completed and on-going projects which will be completed in due time,” he disclosed

The second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project has been stalled for months over financial constraints.

The construction firm, ‘Contracta’ who has been working on the project has moved its equipment from the site.

This has become a worrying situation for traders in Kumasi.

The traders dressed in the association’s colours marched through some principal streets of the central business district Adum to register their displeasure.

Leader of the trade group, City Market, Petty Traders Association, Sarah Osei Bonsu wants immediate action from government on the stalled project.

They lamented most of their members are currently plying their trade on pavements, a situation they described as worrying and want government to complete the facility immediately to ease congestion.

ALSO READ:

No compensation for Kejetia flooding victims – Sam Pyne

Afia Kobi traders want Sam Pyne’s attention

But Mr Pyne noted the central market project has not stalled rather there are on-going backroom discussions to come back to site.

He confirmed there is a financial challenge but government is working to complete the market facility.