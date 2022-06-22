The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly says victims of Kejetia Market flooding cannot be compensated.

Samuel Pyne, who serves as the board chairman for the Kejetia City Market, says the insurance package at the market is for the structure and not for the wares of the traders.

Last week, some traders at the Kejetia market had their merchandise worth thousands of cedis destroyed following another pipe burst and the traders demanded compensation.

The market had a fourth pipe burst, flooding wares of traders.

Affected traders claim thousands of cedis worth of goods have been lost to the floods.

Some victims have been prevailing on management of the market for compensation.

But the City Mayor, who serves as Board Chairman for the Kejetia City Market, says the traders cannot be compensated because the insurance premium does not cover their wares but the facility.

Samuel Pyne entreats the traders to contact insurance companies for their individual wares.

The leadership of the traders find his comments distasteful.

They say they will default payment of the premium if they are not compensated for the market flooding.

