Pupils of Pechie Basic School in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region are forced to sit on cement blocks and on the bare floor to study due to lack of proper infrastructure.

The situation, according to community members, is negatively impacting the quality of their children’s education.

A visit by Adom news’ Obrempongba Owusu proved there isn’t a single chair for the Kindergarten (KG) pupils as they sit on the bare floor and others use cement blocks and benches as table and chairs.

It was noted that the school had not benefited from classroom infrastructure since it was established.

In an interview with some community members, they bemoaned that the situation is distressing and posing threat to the future of the pupils and the community at large.

They lamented the school lacks classrooms, furniture, textbooks and other teaching and learning materials which is not helping maintain a conducive environment for the pupils.

They further indicated that classes always come to a close when it is about to rain, hence affecting teachers in performing their duties.

They are, thus, calling on the government to intervene by providing them with furniture and classrooms swiftly to enhance the education standard in the area.

