Tragedy struck in Ogun State, Nigeria when a Range Rover, belonging to fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, hit a bike rider.

The driver of the car, who is one of Portable’s associates, was running errands when the sad event happened.

Portable’s manager, who confirmed the incident to The PUNCH, noted that the victim died after he was rushed to the hospital.

His manager, named Theresa, confirmed,

“On their way going, maybe the bike man thought that Portable was the one driving or they wanted to collect money or whatever, but the man drove to the vehicle. That was how they hit the man.

“They called me. I left where I was with Portable. We went there. The guy that drove the car rushed the man to the hospital. I got to the hospital and transferred N25,000 to them.

“They said N20,000 was for treatment while N5,000 was for X-ray.”

She noted that when she got to the hospital, the bike rider was complaining about pains on his back, noting that his two female passengers were unhurt.

The manager continued, “When I left the hospital, I gave them another N8,000 to take a cab to where they were going to conduct the X-ray. Immediately I left there, I reported to the Divisional Police Officer and the Commissioner of Police.

“I called DPO Sango and DPO Ifo to explain what happened. After 10 minutes, they called me back from the hospital that the man had given up.

“When I got the call, I had to call the boy that was in the scenario to go to the station to report himself. He is at the station as I’m talking to you like this.”

This would be the third time Portable’s Range Rover has been crashed in just a month. He believes the situation is spiritually backed.

Portable had last week welcomed a child with his lover, Feranmi, and the naming ceremony of the child was scheduled for Tuesday.