Traders at the Afia Kobi/Abinkyi market are betting their hopes on the new mayor of Kumasi to help resolve an impasse between them and managers of the market.

The allocation of shops resulted in a confrontation between two trading groups on Monday.

There are concerns of a full-blown conflict if their issues are not addressed.

Isaac Buabeng, who is leader of one of the rival groups, expects Sam Pyne to help address challenges in the market.

He spoke on Nhyira FM’s ‘Kuro Yi Mu Nsem’ programme.

Mr Buabeng claims people have been avoiding the market due to lack of variety of items on sale and the challenges in allocation of shops.

