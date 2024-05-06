A Dansoman Circuit court in Accra has granted a GH¢20,000 bail bond to all four persons accused of stealing laptops belonging to the Electoral Commission.

The accused are also expected to provide two sureties and are to report to the Police once every two weeks.

Philip Tetteh, a 26-year-old labourer, Benjamin Fienyi, a security guard and Clifford Yeboah, were in the dock Monday morning with Joseph Blackson Adumadze, a 37-year-old database Administrator at the Electoral Commission who was already on bail.

The four are accused of stealing some laptops belonging to the EC.

The missing equipment has generated controversy as legislators of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) warn the missing equipment could potentially compromise the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The group has thus called on the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana police service to take up the matter and investigate same.

Addressing the court on Monday, lead Prosecutor, Christopher Wonder said the police have yet to arrive at the value of the missing Dell laptops containing bio-data and important information and prayed for a few days to enable them to finalise their investigations.

He also told the court that his team is engaging one Mr Kofi Kyei Badu, Deputy Commissioner in charge of procurement at the EC who has promised to furnish them with the value of the stolen laptops.

The Prosecution had failed to furnish the accused with any disclosures as agreed at the last adjourned date.

As a result, when he took his turn, the lawyer for the accused told the court that the Prosecution was trying to blow the case out of proportion, arguing that fairness and justice be made to prevail for “the trial to be conducted within a reasonable time.”

According to him, the third accused has already demonstrated good character even on bail by presenting himself to the court; guaranteeing the same character for the three other accused.

All four accused persons have been granted conditional bail and are to appear at the Dansoman Circuit Court on June 5, 2024.

