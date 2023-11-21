Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has announced Black Stars squad for their game against Comoros.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Stade de Moroni in the second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana opened their World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium last week Friday with Inaki Williams scoring the only goal in the 95th minute.

Andre Ayew, who did not feature against the Malagasy has been named in the squad.

Richard Ofori maintains his place in the post. Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Kasim Nuhu and Nicholas Opoku form the defense.

Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Salis Samed are in midfield while Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams are supporting Antione Semenyo in attack.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus who failed to complete the training session on Monday has been dropped from the starting XI.

Chris Hughton will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the first two games of the qualifiers.

Below is the squad for the Comoros game:

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

There will be a live commentary on Asempa FM and Adom FM. Updates and reactions will be available at Adomonline.com.