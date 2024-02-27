President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced plans to introduce 20% tax incentives for the film industry.

According to him, the tax rebate which will be out-doored soon is currently before Cabinet.

The President disclosed this while delivering his penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27.

“To this end, a favourable fiscal (tax) regime for cinema projects, including income tax and VAT incentives, import duty exemptions on film production equipment, twenty percent (20%) tax rebate for strategic film productions and film financing reliefs, is being elaborated by Cabinet, which should be out-doored very soon, and should provide another tangible reason for the choice of Ghana as a film production country,” he announced.

Akufo-Addo also revealed that the National Museum Gallery, which had been closed down since 2015, has also been fully refurbished.

“It attracted over 35,000 visitors in 2023, and I am particularly pleased that school children form a good part of the visitors to these sites.

“Preparatory works and designs for the construction of the Heroes Park, a museum to commemorate the founding fathers of Ghana, the Big Six, JB Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako Adjei, William Ofori-Atta, Kwame Nkrumah, were completed in December 2023, and construction will commence very soon,” he said.

The President further touched on the first-ever Kente Museum at Bonwire in the Ashanti region, aimed at preserving the cultural heritage in Ghana which was recently commissioned by the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

