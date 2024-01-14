Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, says his biggest dream is to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

Ayew was part of Ghana’s squad that lost to Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire in the 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals in Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking ahead of Black Stars opening game against Cape Verde at the ongoing 2023 AFCON Ivory Coast later tonight, the Le Havre man revealed that his dream is to lift the prestigious trophy.

“The dream I’m living is fabulous but if I want it to be great and to be at the pinnacle, before I hang boots, to be able to lift that trophy one day. That’s my biggest dream,” the 33-year-old said.

Andre Ayew will be making his eighth AFCON appearance after making his first appearance in 2008.

The Ghana v Cape Verde game has been scheduled at 20:00GMT at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars who have gone 42 years without winning the trophy will hope to end the country’s trophyless jinx.