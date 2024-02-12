In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Ghana’s Black Stars have concluded their campaign ranked 18th overall.

Despite entering the competition with hopes of securing their fifth title, the West African team faced an early exit at the group stage.

Among the 24 participating teams, Ghana found themselves in Group B.

However, their journey came to an end after finishing third in the group with only two points. Their results included a 1-2 loss to Cape Verde and draws of 2-2 against both Egypt and Mozambique.

Throughout the tournament, Ghana managed to score five goals but conceded six, including two critical goals during added time against Mozambique, sealing their fate in the preliminary stage.

This marks the second consecutive AFCON where Ghana has been eliminated in the group phase. Their final standing at 18th reflects their early departure from the competition without securing a single victory.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast claimed the championship title for the third time and sits atop the rankings.

Nigeria, South Africa, and DR Congo secured the second, third, and fourth positions respectively in the tournament.