The Black Stars held their first training session in Abidjan on Wednesday evening having flown from Kumasi in the morning.

The training which lasted a little over one hour forms part of the preparation for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 which kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Ghana arrived in Abidjan on Wednesday afternoon and moved straight to the training ground in the evening to work out as the players were in high spirits going through their drills under the tutelage of coach, Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars will kick start the tournament against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, before tackling Egypt and Mozambique in the other Group B games on Thursday, January 18 and Monday, January 22, 2024, respectively.

Here are photos from the training ground: