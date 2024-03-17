The matchday 22 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various venues with two games left to be played.

The games kicked off on Sunday afternoon with Bechem United stunning Legon Cities by a lone goal. Emmanuel Abban’s 17th-minute strike was enough for the home side to pick up all three points.

At DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars recorded a 2-1 win against Bofoakwa Tano. Alex Aso and McCarthy Appiah scored in the 2nd and 9th minute for the home side before Bofoakwa scored an equalizer in the 28th minute.

Dreams FC were held to a 2-2 drawn game against league leaders, FC Samartex. Evans Osei Wusu netted a brace in the 19th and 22nd minutes for the away side before Agyenim Boateng Mensah scored in the 24th minute.

However, James Sewornu scored an own goal to end the game stalemate.

Elsewhere at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre, Karela United recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win against bottom-placed Real Tamale United.

Giyasu Ibrahim scored a brace in the 12th and 33rd minutes for the home side. However, Baba Kushibo also scored two quick goals to end the first half 2-2.

After recess, Solomon Aboagye scored a 90th-minute winner as Karela United secured the all-important three points.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex cruised over Berekum Chelsea with a 3-0 win. Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored a brace in the 45th and 81st minute with Bismark Oppong also scoring in the 71st minute.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park stunned defending champions, Medeama SC by a lone goal. Stephen Diyou scored in the 46th minute as Maxwell Konadu’s side returned to winning ways.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Asante Kotoko who were aiming to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against Karela United and Accra Lions suffered a third consecutive defeat against Aduana Stars.

Kelvin Obeng broke the deadlock in the 10th minute but Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala equalized for Kotoko to end the first half 1-1.

However, after recess, the two-time Premier League champions dominated the game and found the back of the net through Richard Mahama in the 89th minute with a brilliant strike to end the game 2-1 as pressure mounts on Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side.

Hearts of Oak on Monday will host Heart of Lions at the WAFA Park at Sogakope with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game, Accra Lions at the same venue will host Great Olympics on Tuesday with kick-off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

FC Samartex, Aduana Stars, Nations FC and Nsoatreman FC occupy the top four while Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.

Full Results Below:

Bechem United 1-0 Legon Cities

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-1 Bofoakwa Tano

Dreams FC 2-2 FC Samartex

Karela United 3-2 Real Tamale United

Nations FC 3-0 Berekum Chelsea

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 Medeama SC

Aduana Stars 2-1 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak v Heart of Lions [MONDAY]

Accra Lions v Great Olympics [TUESDAY]