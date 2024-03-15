The matchday 22 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season return to the various venues with some interesting fixtures.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Sunday, March 17 to 19.

In the Sunday games, Nations FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Dreams FC at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Premier League leaders FC Samartex.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park will host Bofoakwa Tano whole Karela United will host bottom placed Real Tamale United at the Naa Sheriga Sports Centre.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC will host defending champions, Medeama SC at the Nana Kronmansah Park while Aduana Stars clash with Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Kick off for the Sunday games are scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Hearts of Oak will host Heart of Lions at WAFA Park at Sogakope with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the week, Accra Lions will host Great Olympics at WAFA Park on Tuesday with kick off also scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

Nations FC v Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC v FC Samartex

Bibiani Gold Stars v Bofoakwa Tano

Bechem United v Legon Cities

Karela United v RTU

Nsoatreman FC v Medeama SC

Aduana Stars v Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak v Heart of Lions

Accra Lions v Great Olympics