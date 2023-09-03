Asante Kotoko have unveiled their new home and away kits ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors announced THE HOPE BRAND [THB], a Ghanaian-owned and German-based apparel company, as the official kit supplier ahead of the new football campaign on a one-year deal with an option of a one-year extension.

THB will supply Asante Kotoko with playing, training, travel wear and replica kits for the club and its support base.

The kits which are crafted from tradition, forged in passion and inspired by innovations with the supporters as an integral component of our community, will be sold at an affordable price in retail shops to be communicated later.

pic.twitter.com/vcZK8DaRsf — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) September 2, 2023

Asante Kotoko are currently at Beposo preparing for the upcoming season. They will open their season with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.