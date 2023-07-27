Ghana has received the expected prize money as part of its participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed.

The Black Stars were one of five African countries at the last edition of the global showpiece.

The Ghana Football Association was expected to receive a financial reward from FIFA with Ussif confirming the reception of the money during an interview with Asempa FM on ‘Eko Sii Sen’.

The West African superpower opened its campaign with a 3-2 defeat against Portugal but returned to winning ways against South Korea in the second group game.

Ghana needed a win in their final group game against Uruguay but suffered a 2-0 defeat to exit the tournament with three points after three games.