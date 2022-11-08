A member of CAF Communications team, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has lauded the technical team of the Black Stars, led by Otto Addo, saying they are top-notch.

Following the dismissal of Milovan Rajevac after the country’s poor performance in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] named Otto Addo as the new head coach.

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng were named as the assistant coaches.

Former Brighton and Norwich manager, Chris Hughton was also named as the technical advisor for the team.

Addo and the rest of the technical team members masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Nigeria.

Despite several Ghanaians calling for the exit of Otto Addo after Ghana’s friendly against Brazil and Nicaragua, Sannie Daara says the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and the rest of the technical team are the right men for the job.

According to the former Ghana Football Association [GFA] Communications Director, they are top-notch and called on Ghanaians to support the team.

“Look at somebody like Otto Addo and the work he has done at Borussia Dortmund and even with the Black Stars, I think we must be convinced,” he said on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“You have George Boateng who managed Aston Villa U-23 side and Chris Hughton, who has coached at the highest level in the Premier League, and Didi Dramani who has also worked with FC Nordsjaeland, these are men that are top notch.

“How many black coaches get top jobs in Europe but Otto Addo is at Dortmund. For me, we must support them and I know they are the right men for the job,” he added.

Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars to the Mundial in Qatar. He is expected to name his final 26-man squad on November 14.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.