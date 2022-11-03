Former Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Rabiu, has opened up on what led to the country’s early exit from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The West African country after impressing at the 2010 global showpiece was hoping to improve its performance.

However, Ghana exited the tournament at the group stage after picking just a point in three games.

The playing body was accused of failing to train during the tournament due to unpaid wages.

The then opposition party [NDC] airlifted an amount of $ 4 million to Brazil to settle delayed appearance fees of players.

And according to Rabiu, the team lost concentration while anxiously waiting to receive their monies.

Portugal’s midfielder Joao Moutinho (L) and Ghana’s midfielder Mohammed Rabiu vie for the ball during the Group G football match between Portugal and Ghana at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 26, 2014. AFP PHOTO / EVARISTO SA (Photo credit should read EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I will sum up that we didn’t do well due to the appearance fee which was not paid to us on time and only given to us only before playing against Portugal and this affected a lot of us because our concentration was on the $100,000 fee but not the game,” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“Another reason why we failed was that our players were a bit tired because we had to travel for about three hours to our next venue to play Portugal after our game against Germany,” he added.

Ghana lost their final group game to Portugal and shamefully bowed out of the tournament with two players sacked from camp.

Sulley Muntari and Kevin-Prince Boateng were thrown out of the team over disciplinary issues.

Meanwhile, Ghana after making a return to the Mundial has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.