Former Ghana defender, John Paintsil, has reiterated that he has high expectations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four time African champions after missing out in the last edition of the Mundial have returned to the biggest football stage for the fourth time.

Ghana secured its qualification at the expense of Nigeria.

The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

However, Paintsil is convinced the team will come good and make an impact with the right selection.

“My expectation for Ghana is very, very high,” Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

“Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

“Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team,” the former Fulham defender added.

The West Africans are the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup – at 61st in the world – and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game on November 17.

Otto Addo is expected to name his final squad of November 14 before the friendly game.