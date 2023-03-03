The matchday 20 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League gets underway this weekend at the various stadia.

This weekend’s games will be headlined by the Super Clash between the two most glamorous clubs in the country.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC, who suffered a defeat in midweek will host struggling Karela United.

King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will welcome Great Olympics.

Kick-off for the Saturday games is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak, who have dominated the media space for the wrong reasons following the back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics, will host Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Medeama SC at Akoon Park will tackle Berekum Chelsea.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host in-form Accra Lions.

At the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Legon Cities will hope to return to winning ways when they host Real Tamale United.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will entertain Kotoku Royals.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars.

FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host league leaders, Aduana Stars.

All games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: