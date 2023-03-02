The matchday 19 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko following their elimination from the FA Cup returned to winning ways as they defeat Bechem United by a lone goal to boost their chances of defending their Premier League title.

Enock Morrison scored the only goal in the 21st minute as the Porcupine Warriors secured all three points.

At the CAM Park in Ayinase, Karela United suffered a 2-1 defeat against Accra Lions.

Abass Samari Salifu broke the deadlock for the away side in the 19th minute.

However, Kumi Attah scored during added minutes in the first half to make it 1-1 but Dominic Amponsah scored in the 88th minute as Lions secured all three points.

Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Stadium defeated in-form Dreams FC 3-0.

Collins Kudjoe broke the deadlock in the 59th minute before Francis Andy Kumi doubled the lead on the 65th minute.

Collins Kudjoe scored for the time in the 78th minute as the bottom-placed team secured all three points.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park continued their impressive run with a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman FC.

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh, scored in the 16th minute before Godfred Kyei increased the tally in the 47th minute to end the game in favour of the home side.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park were held to a goalless game against struggling King Faisal.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea defeated FC Samartex by a lone goal.

Collins Ameyaw scored the only goal of the game in the 76th minute.

Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium were held to a 1-1 draw game against Tamale City.

Kofi Kordzi broke the deadlock in the 38th minute but Sampson Eduku’s 49th minute strike ended the game in a stalemate.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Great Olympics shocked Hearts of Oak by a lone goal to pile more pressure on Slavko Matic.

Samuel Ashie Quaye scored from a spot-kick in the second half as the two times Ghana Premier League champions returned to winning ways.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game.

Mohammed Alhassan struck on the 3rd minute for the home side before Derrick Fordjour cancelled the lead in the 69th minute as both side shared spoils.

Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, Accra Lions and Bechem United complete the top four as King Faisal, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals still sit in the relegation zone.

Full Results:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Bechem United

Karela United 1-2 Accra Lions

Kotoku Royals 3-0 Dreams FC

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Aduana Stars 0-0 King Faisal

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 FC Samartex 1996

Legon Cities 1-1 Tamale City

Great Olympics 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Real Tamale United 1-1 Medeama SC