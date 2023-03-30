Linda Mtange made the difference as Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways following a 1-0 win over Accra Lions FC at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Congolese midfielder weaved his way through the Lions defence before squeezing one past goalkeeper Andrew Boateng inside 65 minutes.

Hearts of Oak came into the game looking for a win after their near-fatal loss to Karela United on Sunday. The Phobians who were on a three-match unbeaten run crashed to a 3-0 loss at Ayinase in a Matchday 23 encounter.

Accra Lions have been impressive under Ibrahim Tanko having produced some eye-catching performances this term. Abass Samari and Evans Botchway troubled the Hearts of Oak backline in the early stages of the game but the Hearts of Oak backline dealt with the situation with ease.

After a scoreless first half, Linda Mtange scored the winning goal in the 65th-minute mark after smashing in a shot past goalkeeper Andrew Boateng and his backline.

The win takes Hearts of Oak to 38 points from 24 matches – 3 points behind leaders Aduana FC who drew 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Emmanuel Annor scored in injury time to give Bechem United a 1-0 win over Dreams FC at Fosu Gyeabuor Park.

At Abrankese – King Faisal came from behind to beat Karela United FC 3-2 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The visitors took the lead through Emmanuel Boakye Owusu in the 42nd minute but King Faisal drew level one minute later after Samuel Kusi’s goal in the 43rd minute.

Abdul Latif and Benjamin Bature struck within 14 minutes to give the home side a 3-1 lead following goals in the 60th and 74th minutes but Nketiah Ishmael pulled one back for Karela to make it 3-2.

There was absolute drama at Aliu Mahama stadium where Tamale City FC produced magic against Nsoatreman FC in a thrilling encounter. Matthew Agama scored in the final seconds of the game to help Tamale City cruise to a 2-1 win against Nsoatreman FC.

The game did not produce a goal until the 89th minute when Tamale City took the lead through an own goal by Nsoatreman defender John Kofi.

Walid Neyma Fusieni quickly got the equalizer for Nsoatreman in the first minute of added time before substitute Matthew Agama scored the winning goal at the death to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Ebenezer Acquah and Evans Osei Wusu scored within six minutes as FC Samartex 1996 came from behind to beat Kotoku Royals 2-1 at Nsenkyere Sports complex. The visitors got off to a start after Francis Andy Kumi gave them the lead in the 15th minute but Acquah equalized in the 33rd minute before Osei Wusu added the second goal inside 39 minutes.

Finally, League leaders Aduana FC failed to secure maximum points for the second time on the spin as they threw away a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Aduana FC took the lead in the 88th minute through Douglas Owusu Ansah but Mezack Afriye grabbed a late equalizer for Chelsea leaving Aduana Stars’ lead at the top of the table under threat, as they now sit just one point ahead of second-placed Bechem United who secured a late winner over Dreams FC.