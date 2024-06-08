A former Director of the Ghana School of Law, Kwaku Ansa-Asare, has reiterated his call for the resignation of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah-Dame despite the turn of events in court on Thursday, June 6.

This call stems from a leaked tape involving Mr Dame and Richard Jakpa, a defendant in the ongoing ambulance procurement case.

Mr Ansa-Asare argues that Godfred Yeboah-Dame’s continued stay in office is detrimental to the nation’s justice system, as it undermines the integrity and impartiality expected from such a high-ranking official.

The controversy surrounding the leaked telephone conversation was further intensified by the Accra High Court’s recent decision to reject calls for an inquiry into the Attorney General’s conduct.

This ruling was one of four separate decisions issued by the court on Thursday, June 6.

The court’s decisions followed numerous applications filed by the first accused person and the third accused, Richard Jakpa. These applications sought to scrutinise the actions and involvement of the Attorney General in the ongoing case.

Although the Judge strongly advised the Attorney General to recuse himself from the case, he has vowed to still prosecute the case to its logical conclusion.

Speaking on News File on JoyNews on Saturday, June 8, Prof Ansa-Asare reiterated his stance that Godfred Yeboah-Dame should step down.

He emphasised that resigning would be the honourable course of action in light of the allegations and the court’s refusal to investigate further.

“Having listened to the tape, I think the AG is not doing justice to the whole nation. Mind you, the AG under our constitution is the guardian and the protector of the principle of justice. So he is the guardian and defender of the public interest.”

“Here we are, and if you listened to Richard Jakpa, he kept saying to the AG that you and I have been discussing this matter at my cousin’s house and didn’t tell us the number of times the AG, Godfred Dame and him have met and this amounts to witness tampering,” he stated.