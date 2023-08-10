The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to kick-start a process for recruitment of its Community Protection Assistants (CPAs) after their two-year programme.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Baah Agyepong, has said it will only be fair if these personnel are recruited into the Police Service as permanent workers.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Agyepong said it is always a worrying situation when the police let go of these recruits.

“We are in negotiation with the police because they have to give YEA a quota just like the Prison Service who have absorbed about 1,500 personnel. YEA cannot extend their contract beyond two years, so what we can do is beg the Police to also absorb them,” he appealed.

The CEO bemoaned that aside from the challenges of hustling for jobs after the YEA programme, the development has security implications for the country.

“These personnel are trained by the police and so they know the inside and out of the job, some even work more than the Police themselves and their jobs go beyond just directing traffic. So security wise, it is not even safe to let them on the street after two years,” he said.

Mr Agyepong indicated the negotiations have gone far and he expects a good outcome sooner than later.

YEA in 2022 recruited some 15,000 Ghanaian youth under a collaboration with the Police Service.

This is in pursuance of the Agency’s mandate to create jobs for the unemployed youth of the country, as well as support the Ghana Police Service in preventive and social community policing across the country.

ALSO READ: