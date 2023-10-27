The founder of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards, Kojo Soboh, is concerned about what he considers to be a negative attitude to work in Ghana.

According to him, this is impacting the quality of productions in the entertainment industry and making it difficult to achieve excellence.

He made these comments in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Amelly Djosu on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz.

“Our work attitude in Ghana is terrible, and that’s why we are not able to achieve that kind of level of excellence”, he said. He described the work attitude of Ghanaians as “terrible.”

Mr. Soboh indicated that the bad working attitudes have heaped extra burden on him as he has to micromanage every aspect of any production he leads.

He said that without an eagle-eye on the production crew, especially the local artisans, one’s production may flop.

The Executive Director of EMY Africa added that it is disappointing when some people appear to be urgently in need of a job but become unresponsive and negligent once they get it.

The event planner explained how he always has to be present to make sure work is done well.

He was concerned about the fact that some people may not have the strength he has to be able to control and supervise their businesses like he does.

The EMY Africa Awards is one of the most successful and excellent schemes in Ghana. Mr. Soboh said this did not come easily, as he was made to be involved in the nitty-gritty of the production.

“It’s terrible, and if you are just one person, you can’t be everywhere, but unfortunately, you have to be everywhere in order to achieve the kind of excellence we achieve at the EMY Africa awards,” he added.

He, however, acknowledged a few of his employees who perform their duties with due diligence, as well as service providers such as production designer Tony Prince Tomety and sound engineer consultant, Francis Kwakye.

