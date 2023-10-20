Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League group stage.

Emma Hayes’ side, runners-up in 2021, are drawn in Group D alongside Spanish giants Real Madrid, Swedish club BK Hacken and French side Paris FC.

Real Madrid were quarter-finalists in 2022, while Paris FC knocked out Arsenal and last season’s finalists Wolfsburg in the qualifying rounds.

Chelsea are the only English representatives in the competition.

The Blues, knocked out in the semi-finals by Barcelona last season, were seeded in Pot 1 as Women’s Super League champions.

Manchester United were knocked out in qualifying by French giants Paris St-Germain, who are drawn alongside Bayern Munich, while Scottish champions Glasgow City were also knocked out in second-round qualifying by Brann.

Defending champions Barcelona are in Group A alongside FC Rosengard, Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Women’s Champions League group-stage draw

Group A: Barcelona, FC Rosengard, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt

Group B: Lyon, Slavia Prague, St Polten, SK Brann

Group C: Bayern Munich, Paris-St Germain, Roma, Ajax

Group D: Chelsea, Real Madrid, BK Hacken, Paris FC