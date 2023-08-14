A 48-year-old woman has been bathed with hot soup over a 20 cedis debt at Assin Asamankese in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

According to the victim, Adwoa Ketsewa, she bought 20 cedis worth of fish on credit to prepare food for her family.

Three days later, the fish seller, Ekua Dermaa, who lives at Assin Achiase, went to the victim’s house angry to demand her 20 Cedis.

According to the victim, she didn’t have money on her when the woman came demanding it, so she asked her to go and said she would pay the next day.

In an interview with GHone News, the victim said the negotiations didn’t go well with the fish seller, who later grabbed the hot palm nut soup she was preparing on fire and poured it on her body.

The suspect, immediately after pouring the hot palm nut soup on the victim, run to her house.

The victim, screamed for help and people in the next house came to her aid and sent her to the hospital for treatment.

The case has been reported at the Assin Manso Police Station, but the suspect is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim is appealing to the general public for support to enable her to take care of herself at the hospital.

