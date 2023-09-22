Without guarantor system, EC would've disenfranchised many eligible voters - Omane Boamah

The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr Edward Omane Boamah, says that many eligible voters would have been disenfranchised if the guarantor system had not been used in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

Data released by the Electoral Commission (EC) says 62.83% of the registered voters since the exercise commenced on September 12 were registered with the guarantor system.

The data added that 36.76% registered using the Ghana Card with 0.41% using the passport.

This, Dr Omane Bomoah in a Facebook post on Friday, September 22, insisted that without the guarantor system, many eligible voters would have been disenfranchised.

“63% of all the people registered from day 1 to day 9 registered using the guarantor system. Only 37% registered using a Ghanacard and passport. These revealing statistics show the EC would have disenfranchised many if the guarantor system was not permitted,” be posted.

The former Communications Minister thus urged those who have not registered yet to do so.

“I urge you to register to vote if you’re not already registered” he added.