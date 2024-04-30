Vice President, of the LPG marketers association, Gabriel Kumi has pointed out that Ghana’s extreme heat is partly attributed to the widespread burning of trees for charcoal production.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Burning Issues, he stressed the urgency for the government to address this issue, alongside tackling other environmental threats like galamsey (illegal mining).

He pointed out that the widespread clearing of trees for charcoal production not only depletes forest cover but also contributes to the release of greenhouse gases, which trap heat in the atmosphere and drive up temperatures.

According to Mr Kumi, the rampant deforestation in Ghana have worsened the country’s already intense heat conditions.

He called for greater awareness and government intervention to promote sustainable forestry practices and alternative sources of energy to reduce reliance on charcoal.

He educated on the importance of investing in alternative energy sources like LPG to mitigate the impacts of climate change and reduce reliance on charcoal.

Mr Kumi further admonished government to address the root causes of these challenges and safeguard the country’s natural resources for future generations.

