The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says despite raising concerns about the Electoral Commission’s decision to conduct the recent limited voter registration exercise at the district level, it has no objections to the planned exhibition of the voters’ register.

The electoral management body announced on Wednesday that it will exhibit the provisional voters’ register from November 3 to November 7 at all 38,622 polling stations across the country.

During an interview on Citi FM, the Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, said, “It is not about being happy. Why centralize registration for people to go through stress? The EC made the registration cumbersome.”

Despite these concerns, he emphasized that the NDC would not engage in further disputes with the EC regarding the voter register exhibition exercise and was determined to focus on mastering the electoral landscape to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

“That is the NDC’s position as far as this exercise is concerned. We have no objections to the exhibition they want to do. We will follow through, get people verified, and then we can move on to the district assembly elections.”

Mustapha Gbande, however, said that the NDC would not hesitate to raise red flags during the process if need be.

ALSO READ: